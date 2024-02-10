Moroccan Journalists Drop By Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Within the
framework of the visit to Azerbaijan, a group of Moroccan
journalists visited the cities of Aghdam, Shusha, and Asgaran
settlements of the Karabakh economic region, Trend reports referring to the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of
the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The delegation first toured the ruins of Panah Ali Khan's Imarat
complex, Juma Mosque, and Aghdam State Drama Theater in Aghdam
city, witnessing the vandalism committed by Armenians. The guests
were provided with detailed information about the destruction of
historical monuments and restoration and reconstruction works
carried out following the General Plan of Aghdam.
Then, the delegation headed to Asgaran, inspected the mass grave
discovered there, and took pictures.
Starting from the central square of Shusha city, the guests
toured the monuments of famous cultural figures of Azerbaijan -
Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibeyli, and visited Ashagi Govhar
Agha mosque, Shusha fortress, and Jydir Duzu.
Will be updated
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN10022024000187011040ID1107835619
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.