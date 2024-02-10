Azerbaijani Soccer Team Ex-Capitan Talks Expectations From Europa League (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10.
The latest
episode of "Idman Bizde" was aired. This time, the program featured
the former captain of the Azerbaijan national team, Yunis
Huseynov.
During the show, the guest discussed the Nations League draw and
shared insights on the advantages of having a local or foreign head
coach for the national team. Additionally, he provided commentary
on the first-day matches of the Azerbaijan Cup and revealed his
expectations for the Qarabag and Braga match in the UEFA Europa
League.
We are pleased to present the video version of the
interview:
