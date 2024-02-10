               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Soccer Team Ex-Capitan Talks Expectations From Europa League (PHOTO/VIDEO)


2/10/2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The latest episode of "Idman Bizde" was aired. This time, the program featured the former captain of the Azerbaijan national team, Yunis Huseynov.

During the show, the guest discussed the Nations League draw and shared insights on the advantages of having a local or foreign head coach for the national team. Additionally, he provided commentary on the first-day matches of the Azerbaijan Cup and revealed his expectations for the Qarabag and Braga match in the UEFA Europa League.

We are pleased to present the video version of the interview:

