OIC Secretary General Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha has made a phone call to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and congratulated him on a victory in the presidential election, Trend reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.