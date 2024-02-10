President Of Union Of Independent Trade Unions Of Albania Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. President of
Union of the Independent Trade Unions of Albania Gezim Kalaja has
sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear Mr. President,
Allow me to convey cordial congratulations from Albania and the
members of the Union of Independent Trade Unions of Albania for the
reconfirmation as the historical President of Azerbaijan.
Your Excellency, as a historical leader who conveyed peace and
freedom in the region.
We congratulate Your Excellency for the historical victory, the
respect for democratic standards in the elections, as well as the
victory of territorial integrity in Azerbaijan.
Long life to Azerbaijan!
Long life to Albania and Azerbaijan fraternity!
Fraternity from Albania!"
