Four Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four people have been injured in an overnight Russian drone attack on Ukraine's southern Odesa region.

Serhii Bratchuk, head of the People's Council at the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, "in three waves each lasting one-and-a-half hours, two-and-a-half hours, and again one-and-a-half hours, the enemy attacked Odesa with Shahed-131/136 UAVs."

The Russians launched the first wave at Odesa. All nine drones were destroyed by air defense units.

However, the wreckage of one downed drone damaged a technical structure of the port infrastructure, injuring an enterprise employee.

Ukraine downs 23 of 31 Russian kamikaze drones

The enemy launched the second and third waves of attacks at the port infrastructure of the Danube. Twelve drones were destroyed here, Bratchuk said.

Enemy drones targeted port facilities, wounding three workers there.

The drones also hit civilian infrastructure in Izmail, damaging technical premises of industrial and service facilities, road surfaces, trucks and cars. In several residential buildings, windows were smashed, and the facades and roofs were damaged.

In the Izmail district, debris from a downed drone caused a fire in a private house and a garage. There was no information about casualties, Bratchuk added.