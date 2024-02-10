About 1,300 Trucks Stuck On Ukrainian-Polish Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About 1,300 trucks remain stranded at checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border after Polish farmers have renewed their blockade of border crossings.

State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"In the past 24 hours, we have seen increased queues of trucks on Polish territory waiting to cross the border into Ukraine," Demchenko said.

According to him, as of this morning, approximately 1,300 trucks are queuing at the three checkpoints blocked by Polish farmers - Yahodyn-Dorohusk, Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne and Shehyni-Medyka, with the largest queue recorded opposite the Yahodyn checkpoint.

Demchenko also noted the increase in the number of trucks at the Krakivets checkpoint, where traffic is not blocked, so truck drivers choose it to cross the border.

"As of this morning, there are a little more than 800 trucks queuing opposite Krakivets on Polish territory in the direction of Ukraine," Demchenko said.

On February 9, Polish farmers began blocking roads across the country, as well as checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border. According to the organizers of the strike from the Solidarity independent farmers' trade union. The roads near the checkpoints will be blocked for a month, until March 10.