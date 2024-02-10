Lecornu, Umerov, Syrskyi Discuss Ukraine's Defense Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu has held a phone call with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and the new Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Lecornu reported this on the X social media platform, according to Ukrinform.

"In the face of Ukraine's needs, France is responding: in the field of artillery, by assuming leadership of the coalition, as well as in the field of drones and innovations," he wrote.

Umerov, in turn, posted on X that during the call with the French minister, the parties "discussed the common understanding of the situation on the frontline, our ways to achieve combat advantage and the top-priorities of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

On February 8, Oleksandr Syrskyi was appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in place of Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

In January 2023, an artillery capability coalition was created in Paris under the leadership of France and the United States. It should solve the problem of the shortage of ammunition and will deal with the issue of the manufacture and supply of Caesar guns and components to Ukraine.

Earlier, France announced that it would produce 78 Caesar guns for Ukraine this year.

Photo: Sebastien Lecornu / Facebook