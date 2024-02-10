Weapons & Ammunition Discovered In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Weapons and ammunition were discovered in Khankendi.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs released information about
this, Azernews reports.
It was noted that on February 9, 7 automatic weapons of various
brands, 2 pistols, 1 rifle, 1 grenade, 1 igniter, 23 cartridge
Combs, 841 cartridges of various calibers and other ammunition were
found and seized in the territory of Khankendi city.
MENAFN10022024000195011045ID1107835604
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.