Weapons & Ammunition Discovered In Khankendi

It was noted that on February 9, 7 automatic weapons of various brands, 2 pistols, 1 rifle, 1 grenade, 1 igniter, 23 cartridge Combs, 841 cartridges of various calibers and other ammunition were found and seized in the territory of Khankendi city.

