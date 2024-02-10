               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Indian Citizens Trying Illegally To Cross Azerbaijan-Georgian Border Detained


2/10/2024 5:12:05 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Indian citizens intending to cross the Azerbaijani state border and migrate illegally were detained, Azernews reports, citing the State Border Service.

The Service said that on February 5 at 19:15 in Zagatala district, citizens of the Republic of India Mohammed Ameen born in 1967, and Deepak born in 1997, who illegally tried to violate and cross Azerbaijani-Georgia state borders, were detained.

As a result of the carried-out operational-investigative measures, it determined that the detainees arrived in the territory of Azerbaijan on an official basis and intended to migrate illegally.

The fact-finding measures are continuing.

