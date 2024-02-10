Indian Citizens Trying Illegally To Cross Azerbaijan-Georgian Border Detained

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Indian citizens intending to cross the Azerbaijani state border
and migrate illegally were detained, Azernews reports, citing the State Border Service.
The Service said that on February 5 at 19:15 in Zagatala
district, citizens of the Republic of India Mohammed Ameen born in
1967, and Deepak born in 1997, who illegally tried to violate and
cross Azerbaijani-Georgia state borders, were detained.
As a result of the carried-out operational-investigative
measures, it determined that the detainees arrived in the territory
of Azerbaijan on an official basis and intended to migrate
illegally.
The fact-finding measures are continuing.
