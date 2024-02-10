Russian MFA Commends Excellent Conduct Of Presidential Election In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation has
praised the excellent conduct of the presidential election in
Azerbaijan, according to the information posted on the ministry's
website on Friday, Azernews reports.
Russia expressed its commitment to further strengthening its
alliance and strategic partnership with the Republic of Azerbaijan,
along with active collaboration on international and regional
issues, including the implementation of trilateral agreements aimed
at normalizing Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.
The ministry noted that 790 international observers monitored
the election in Azerbaijan. The Russian Federation sent 148
representatives through the Federal Assembly, the Executive
Committee and the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly (IPA), the SCO,
and the OSCE ODIHR.
CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev emphasized the election's
compliance with democratic principles and highlighted the high
voter turnout.
Grigory Karasin, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on
Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, described the voting
process as held in a favorable atmosphere with competitive
alternatives. Zhang Ming, Secretary-General of the Shanghai
Cooperation Organization (SCO), praised the openness and
transparency of the election.
“Against this background, the assessments from Western countries
and international structures controlled by them looked extremely
biased, which, as we saw, were initially extremely biased towards
the presidential election in Azerbaijan and were practicing
pre-approved methods to discredit the electoral process," the
Russian Foreign Ministry said.
MENAFN10022024000195011045ID1107835601
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.