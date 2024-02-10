Historic Elections In Khankendi Starts New Chapter In Azerbaijan's History

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Mazahir Afandiyev
In order to put an end to more than 30 years of occupation of
its territories, Azerbaijan started armed operations on its
sovereign territory on September 27, 2020, directed by four
well-known resolutions of the UN Security Council and based on the
rules and principles of international law. In forty-four days, the
armed forces of neighboring Armenia, which occupied twenty percent
of Azerbaijan's territory, and armed groups operating illegally on
Karabakh territory, supported by various sources, were destroyed,
and our nation's constitutional sovereignty was reestablished.
Following Armenia's formal appeal to the Russian Federation on
November 10 of that year, the war was halted with the approval of
the leaders of all three states and direct participation from
Russia. Azerbaijan and Armenia then agreed on a nine-point
statement, which Armenia signed as an act of surrender.
Following diplomatic negotiations aimed at bringing about a
sustainable peace until September 2023, the President of Azerbaijan
made the decision to launch a local, one-day anti-terrorist
operation. He did this while following the Constitution, which our
wise people cite as a source of guidance for the triumph of law and
justice. Subsequently, on October 15, he raised the Azerbaijani
flag, which is highly valued by all Azerbaijanis, in Khankendi. On
November 8, he commanded a military parade in the Khankendi city
square, showcasing the national pride of our people.
In light of the current challenges posed by the fourth
industrial revolution in a globalizing world and the renewal of the
political architecture of the world at large, Azerbaijan is about
to enter a new era as a state under the rule of law with completely
autonomous, sovereign, democratic growth and expresses
unequivocally that the sustainable development agenda must be put
into practice.
In order to achieve this, President Ilham Aliyev signed a Decree
on December 7, 2023, allowing for the first time to organize early
presidential elections in Azerbaijan. The decree also allowed for
the involvement of all representatives of the Azerbaijani people
and encompassed all of the country's sovereign areas. The
independent Republic of Azerbaijan conducted presidential elections
on February 7, 2024. The elections were hailed as the "election of
Victory" by the populace, which took part in them
enthusiastically.
The fact that these elections were held in every city, district,
and village across Azerbaijan with a 200-year-old history of
statehood is what gives them the most historical and critical
significance. The Supreme Commander-in-Chief, who led the
triumphant Azerbaijani Army and freed our areas from occupation,
Ilham Aliyev, voted in these elections in Khankendi. This signaled
the start of a new chapter in Azerbaijan's history.
High-level arrangements were made for the participation of
delegations from all around the world's parliaments, in addition to
experts, journalists, mass media, and international organizations
invited to Azerbaijan to oversee the conduct of early presidential
elections in our nation in compliance with local and international
law. Members of both houses of parliament from Bosnia and
Herzegovina, a strategically important country in Europe's Balkans
where the Muslim population is densely populated, were part of one
of the delegations that paid us a visit. The statements made by the
delegations of the observation missions reflect the recent
infrastructure reforms, the hospitality of our people, our state's
dedication to multicultural values, and Azerbaijan's invaluable
contribution to the sustainable development agenda.
In their greetings, the friendly states of Azerbaijan and the
official delegations accredited in Azerbaijan stress how much the
people of Azerbaijan value their deserving son, Ilham Aliyev, who
is now their property.
Thus, I would like to sincerely congratulate all voters on the
outstanding victory of Ilham Aliyev, the Chairman of the New
Azerbaijan Party and the heroic son and commander of the
Azerbaijani people, in the early presidential elections that were
held in the Republic of Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024. I also want
to encourage every Azerbaijani to put forth all of their effort and
skill in the name of our state's advancement and the country's
continued sustainable development.
Mazahir Afandiyev is the Member of the Milli Majlis (the
Azerbaijani Parliament).
