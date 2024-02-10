Mohsin Dawar Injured In Election Protest, Additional SHO Martyred In D.I. Khan Ambush

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) National Democratic Movement chief Mohsin Dawar faced serious injuries during a protest against delayed election results in Miranshah, North Waziristan.

Dawar, a candidate from NA-40, North Waziristan, was reportedly shot three times. Colleagues accompanying him also sustained injuries, with all victims rushed to Miranshah Hospital. Notably, this incident follows a recent attack on Dawar's convoy in Miranshah.

Simultaneously, in Darazanda, Dera Ismail Khan, terrorists targeted a police mobile, resulting in the tragic death of Additional SHO Deen Muhammad Shirani.

The exchange of fire between the terrorists and the police persisted for an extended period, culminating in the killing of three terrorists on the spot. Responding promptly, a substantial deployment of security forces and police converged on the scene, initiating a comprehensive search operation.

This incident follows a prior attack on a police van in the Greh Aslam area of Kalachi Tehsil, Dera Ismail Khan, on February 8, where a hand grenade assault resulted in the deaths of four officers and injuries to three others.

Just days before this, in a late-night assault, unidentified assailants targeted the Chodhwan police station in Daraban Tehsil , Dera Ismail Khan. The attack carried out with heavy weaponry, claimed the lives of 10 police personnel, leaving six others injured. These incidents underscore the persistent security challenges faced by the region.