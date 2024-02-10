Israeli Occupation Strikes Damascus Countryside

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces bombed a number of posts in Damascus countryside, Syrian authorities reported on Saturday.
Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said at nearly 1:05 a.m., Israel launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some sites in Damascus countryside, according to a military source.
The source added that the Syrian air defenses confronted the aggression, downing a number of the missiles, affirming that the losses were limited to materials. (end)
