British Police Report Possible Drowning Of Abdul Shakoor Izedi

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The British police have announced that Abdul Shakoor Izedi, the suspect in the attack on a woman and his two daughters in London, may have fallen into the River Thames and drowned.

BBC World reported on Friday, February 9th, that the latest image of this Afghan refugee was captured on CCTV cameras above Chelsea Bridge in the“Clapham” area south of London.

According to Commander John Saul, the London police commander,“Our investigation continues, but in the past week, we have diligently followed all available evidence, and there are now indications that Izedi has entered the water.”

British police announced last Wednesday that Abdul Shakoor Izedi had attacked a woman and his two young daughters with a corrosive substance in the Clapham area south of London.

Following the attack, a nationwide search for this Afghan refugee began, with the London police offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information on Abdul Shakoor Izedi.

The London police emphasized that“our detective team will continue with further investigations to ascertain the precise events of that night.” Since the incident, about 500 people across the county have contacted the police, providing information about Izedi and his possible whereabouts.

According to authorities, Izedi had been in contact with this 31-year-old woman, and before the attack, he had attempted to see her.

Based on information released by the police from surveillance footage, it appears that Izedi did not communicate with anyone after the attack and crossed over Chelsea Bridge.

This comes as the attack and his escape have received extensive coverage in British media over the past two weeks.

Izedi was an Afghan citizen and had entered Britain in 2016, previously convicted in a sexual assault case.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram