Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 8 % From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2024

The Comprehensive study on Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market includes historical data as well as share, size, and projection information for the major players, geographies, applications, and product categories for the years 2024 to 2030. The Market study includes comprehensive insights on the competitive environment, description, broad product portfolio of key players, SWOT analysis, and significant business strategy implemented by rivals, revenue, Porters Five Forces Analysis, and sales projections. The report also features an impact analysis of the market dynamics, highlighting the factors currently driving and limiting market growth, and the impact they could have on the short, medium, and long-term outlook. The main goal of the paper is to further illustrate how the latest scenario, the economic slowdown, and war events affect the market for Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC).

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market is growing at a +8% CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2030. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market.

The Top Key Players profiled in the report:

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.,Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd.,TDK Corporation,Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.,KEMET Corporation,AVX Corporation,Yageo Corporation,Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.,Würth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG,Kyocera Corporation,Rohm Co., Ltd.,Panasonic Corporation,Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation,Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Recent Development:

December 19, 2023: Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND) and Panasonic Corporation (PC) in collaboration with a leading seed stage venture capital (VC) – 100X announced the shortlist of 12 start-ups from over 140 entries received for the 'Panasonic Ignition' Corporate Innovation accelerator program. Panasonic aims to mentor, guide, and fund early to mid-stage startups that are creating innovative solutions in the field of Energy Management for commercial spaces.

January 30, 2024: TDK Corporation (TSE:6762) presents two new varistor series in SMD design. The types of both series are available for a wide range of operating voltages from 175 VRMS to 460 VRMS, corresponding to 225 VDC to 615 VDC. While the B72210M* series of surge devices, which are equivalent to S14 leaded disk varistors, offers a surge current capability of 6000 A, the B72214M* series types, which are equivalent to S20 leaded disk varistors, have a high surge current capability of 10,000 A. All types are designed for a high operating temperature of a maximum of +125 °C and extremely damp heat environment (85% relative humidity at +85 °C).

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Segmentation:

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market by Dielectric Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

C0G (NP0)

X8G

U2J

X7R

X5R

Others

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market by Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Smartphones

Computing Devices

Network and Storage Devices

Automotive Electronics

Drive and Powertrains

Power Converters/ Power Supply

Others

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market by End User, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Electronics

IT and Telecommunication

Power and Utility

Aerospace and Defence

Others

Based on geography, the global market for Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) and Disruptions has been segmented as follows:

North America accounted for the largest market in the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) market. North America accounted for 38% of the worldwide market value. Historically, North America's Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) market has played a major role in the global electronic components industry. MLCCs are essential parts found in many electronic gadgets, such as computers, consumer electronics, automobile systems, and cellphones. The growing technology and automotive industries in North America have created a demand for MLCCs. The growing need for smaller electronic components has been one prominent trend in the North American MLCC market. The demand for MLCCs that provide high capacitance in a smaller footprint has increased due to the continuous trend toward smaller and more compact electronic devices. Manufacturers are concentrating on creating smaller, higher capacitance MLCCs as a result, which has led to advancements in MLCC technology.

Strategic Points Covered in Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Directory:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2030.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC)

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC)

Some of the key questions scrutinized in the study are:

Which companies are expanding litanies of products with the aim to diversify product portfolio?

Which companies have drifted away from their core competencies and how have those impacted the strategic landscape of the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) market?

Which companies have expanded their horizons by engaging in long-term societal considerations?

Which firms have bucked the pandemic trend and what frameworks they adopted to stay resilient?

What are the marketing programs for some of the recent product launches?

