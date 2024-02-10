Online Dating Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 7.2 % From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Online Dating Market

The Exactitude Consultancy Online Dating Global Market Report – Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2024-2030

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2024

The Comprehensive study on Online Dating Market includes historical data as well as share, size, and projection information for the major players, geographies, applications, and product categories for the years 2024 to 2030. The Market study includes comprehensive insights on the competitive environment, description, broad product portfolio of key players, SWOT analysis, and significant business strategy implemented by rivals, revenue, Porters Five Forces Analysis, and sales projections. The report also features an impact analysis of the market dynamics, highlighting the factors currently driving and limiting market growth, and the impact they could have on the short, medium, and long-term outlook. The main goal of the paper is to further illustrate how the latest scenario, the economic slowdown, and war events affect the market for Online Dating.

Online Dating Market is growing at a +7.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2030. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market.

The Top Key Players profiled in the report:

Bumble Inc, Christian Mingle, Coffee Meets Bagel, Crescere Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Cupid Media Pty Ltd., eHarmony Inc.,EliteSingles, Feeld, GetOnce, Grindr LLC, Tinder and Others.

Recent Development:

February 6, 2024 – Match Group the parent company of Tinder, Hinge, Match, and Plenty of Fish, announced the platforms will send users coordinated reminders to Photo Verify their profiles this Safer Internet Day. Beginning today, February 6, users across Tinder, Hinge, Match, OkCupid, Plenty of Fish, Meetic, BLK, Chispa, and Upward with unverified profiles will receive a push notification or message encouraging them to verify their account utilizing Photo Verification with a selfie video or the platform's verification tools.

May 30, 2023 – Spark Networks SE a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships, announced today that it has entered into a Master Services Agreement with Lamark Media Group LLC, a leading performance marketing agency. Teaming with Lamark, Spark intends to transform its marketing strategy and embrace a careful but expeditious pivot to a contemporary, integrated program designed to drive growth across its brands.

Online Dating Market Segmentation:

Online Dating Market by Platform

Application

Web Portals

Online Dating Market by Revenue Generation

Subscription

Advertisement

Online Dating Market by Services

Social Dating

Niche Dating

Matchmaking

Adult Dating

Based on geography, the global market for Online Dating and Disruptions has been segmented as follows:

North America held the greatest market share in the online dating industry. North America is considered a mature market for online dating services. This is because the U.S. population accounts for a bigger number of individuals, which has proven to be the client base for various online dating service providers. Online dating has become one of the most popular alternatives for singles in North America, whether they are looking for a soul mate or a casual hookup.

Strategic Points Covered in Online Dating Market Directory:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2030.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Online Dating

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the Online Dating market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Online Dating

Some of the key questions scrutinized in the study are:

Which companies are expanding litanies of products with the aim to diversify product portfolio?

Which companies have drifted away from their core competencies and how have those impacted the strategic landscape of the Online Dating market?

Which companies have expanded their horizons by engaging in long-term societal considerations?

Which firms have bucked the pandemic trend and what frameworks they adopted to stay resilient?

What are the marketing programs for some of the recent product launches?

