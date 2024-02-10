Teenager Found Dead In West Delhi Park

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The body of a teenager with sharp injuries on it was found in a park in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden area on Saturday, police said.

According to police, a PCR call was received in Rajouri Garden police station around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday regarding a young man lying unconscious in a park. Upon reaching the spot, the police team found the person to be dead.

“Based on the preliminary examination of the body and scene of crime, the injuries were caused by a sharp/pointed object. The Crime and FSL teams were called to the spot,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer.

The deceased has been identified as Alok Mathur.

“Multiple teams are working on the technical aspects of the investigation,” said the DCP.

“We are also speaking to the family members and friends of the deceased to get more details,” the DCP added.

--IANS

ssh/rad