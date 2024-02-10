Sushmita Sen: I Could Write A Book On Aarya

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Actress Sushmita Sen has spoken about her journey on 'Aarya' and shared that she could write a book on the character, describing how much it has changed and moved her.
"I could write a book on Aarya, describing how much this character has changed and moved me. Trying to sum up Aarya in two lines is a tough task because this character means so much to me.”
The 48-year-old actress said that the character Aarya embodies the strength and power of a woman.
“In this season, you'll see her facing tough times, feeling broken, and almost giving up. There's a scene in which she's even pointing a gun to her head; but here's the beauty: that doesn't make her any less strong. It just shows strength comes in different forms, whether you're winning or facing challenges head-on.”
'Aarya' is an Indian crime-thriller drama. The series started with Aarya, an independent woman who seeked to protect her family and joined a mafia gang in order to get revenge for her husband's murder.
'Aarya Antim Vaar' streams on Disney+ Hotstar.
