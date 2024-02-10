Qatar Have Defied Expectations, Says Al Haydos

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar captain Hassan Al Haydos yesterday lauded the team for its brilliant run in the Asian Cup title defence, saying the performance of the players has been beyond the expectations.

The hosts reached the final after six consecutive victories including a nail-biting win over Iran in the semi-final – a show not many had expected particularly after Marquez Lopez replaced Carlos Queiroz as coach just a month before the start of the tournament.

Al Haydos, the most capped Qatari player said, he was proud of his team which defied the expectations with an exceptional performance in a tough tournament.

Qatar captain Hassan Al Haydos during a training session on the eve of the final.

“A month before the tournament, no one expected that we'd reach the final and deliver this performance,” the 33-year-old captain said ahead of the title clash against Jordan.

“However, working together with the coach and federation, the team is able to reach this level because of the efforts and unity of everyone. I'm very proud to be a part of this squad, of this generation of players and those who remained from the 2019 team.”

“Maybe it isn't as exciting as it was in 2019 but Asian football is transforming and matches will continue to get more difficult.”

Having won all their six matches so far, Qatar are now just a win away from matching their memorable performance in the UAE five years ago when they sealed their maiden crown after winning seven straight games.

Al Haydos also credited Lopez for bringing the best out of players in the challenging competition.

“We must not forget that the Asian teams have developed but we managed to beat good sides, also thanks to the coach's tactics. Being here and sitting here. I'm playing in the final, my team is playing in the final. Many thought we wouldn't reach the final but we the players, coach, technical team and association - we were well prepared and here we are.”

The Al Sadd forward, who is playing his fourth Asian Cup, was hoping to play a prominent role in the final having already scored three crucial goals in the tournament. But he said fans would be the driving force for Qatar at the 88,000-capacity Lusail Stadium this evening.

“My message to the fans is that you have the main role of motivating and encouraging the players. Your support especially in the final will be crucial for us. We are expecting your support right from the start until the final whistle,” said Al Haydos.

The Qatar captain the team will have to be at its best to beat Jordan, who have been outstanding in the tournament, entering the title clash with a victory over South Korea.

“The final match will be a difficult one, hopefully we can emerge triumphant. Only two days to prepare for the match, the focus was on recovery. Both teams are facing a tough challenge and we hope that the final will be worthy of Arab football,” he said.