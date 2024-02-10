Ministry Of Culture Participates In 3Rd Edition Of 'Me And My Child' Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Culture is participating in the 3rd edition of the“Me and My Child” festival organised by“Qatar Reads” initiative of the Qatar National Library devoted to families.
Commenting on the ministry's participation in the festival, Director of the Libraries Department at the Ministry of Culture Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain said he is delighted to see this participation in the festival which promotes familial values and cultural awareness among families.
The four-day event kicked off on Wednesday at the Ceremonial Court in the Education City.
