Vidyut Jammwal Held By Railway Cops Reportedly For Engaging In Risky Stunts

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal on Saturday was taken into railway police custody in Mumbai reportedly for doing risky stunts.
A picture of a pensive Jammwal at the Bandra office of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has surfaced on the website HelloMumbaiNews. Another image shows him exiting.
According to the website, the RPF office is located on platform No. 1 at the Bandra railway station.
According to sources, the actor was taken into custody reportedly for doing risky stunts, but there's been no official confirmation of the charge yet.
