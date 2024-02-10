Economic Forum In Amman To Boost Iraq-Jordan Regional Partnerships

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 10 (Petra) -- The Iraqi Business Council, in collaboration with the Jordanian and Amman Chambers of Industry, is set to organize an economic forum on April 21st. This gathering aims to enhance financial, industrial, and commercial partnerships among Iraq, Jordan, and other regional countries.The forum will take place at the King Hussein Convention Center in the Dead Sea area. It promises to be a specialized platform dedicated to discussing economic and financing issues pertinent to investment.The event will spotlight the myriad of investment, commercial, and industrial opportunities available in Jordan and Iraq. Additionally, it will delve into banking policies, their pivotal role in supporting private sector activities, and the future of cooperation between Jordanian and Iraqi banks. Other key topics include the impact of digital transformation on banking and health sector services, smart cities, and cybersecurity measures.Saad Naji, Vice President of the Iraqi Business Council in Amman and head of the forum's preparatory committee, emphasized the forum's role in exploring investment climates and economic opportunities.The two-day event will gather government officials, corporate representatives, business owners, and investors from Jordan, Iraq, and beyond to foster networking and establish strategic partnerships.Naji highlighted that the forum would offer a comprehensive overview of the investment climate in both Iraq and Jordan, including legal frameworks, financial channels, and the economic modernization vision's foundational initiatives and projects.This initiative by the Iraqi government aims to introduce investors to a range of sectors ripe for investment.Moreover, the forum seeks to facilitate direct communication among investors, companies, and participants, encouraging the exploration of partnerships and bilateral meetings. It aims to provide insights into the economic and investment landscape and its evolving dynamics, catering to investors interested in the Iraqi, Jordanian, or other regional markets.Naji further stated that the event would focus on enhancing investment opportunities across Iraq, Jordan, and the broader region to attract foreign and regional investment. This will be supported by modern legislation, investment incentives, and efforts to tackle regional challenges and promote stability.The forum also aims to connect investors with local companies seeking financing for expansion, thereby fostering regional integration and long-term partnerships. Success stories from companies and entrepreneurs in Jordan and Iraq will be showcased, underlining the benefits of investing in the region.A special website for the forum has been launched ( to facilitate registration and provide detailed information to prospective participants.Fathi Al-Jaghbir, head of the Jordanian and Amman Chambers of Industry, emphasized Iraq's role as a crucial economic partner for Jordan. He expressed optimism for enhanced economic relations that serve mutual interests and underscored the significant cooperation opportunities between the private sectors of the two nations.The Iraqi Business Council in Amman, established in 2006, continues to play a vital role in promoting trade exchange and fostering economic ties between Jordan and Iraq through various initiatives and activities.