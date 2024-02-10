Jordan And Tunisia Aim To Boost Trade, Investment Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 10 (Petra) - The Chairman of the Amman Chamber of Commerce, Khalil Haj Tawfiq, has called on Jordanian and Tunisian companies to forge stronger partnerships, enhancing their nations' commercial, industrial, and investment relations.During a meeting with Tunisian Ambassador to Jordan, Mufida Zaribi, Haj Tawfiq emphasized the necessity of boosting connections between private sector entities to elevate trade exchanges to match the ambitions of both countries.Despite recent improvements, the trade exchange levels between Jordan and Tunisia remain below expected ambitions, prompting calls for intensified efforts to enhance them and to develop effective strategies for overcoming obstacles.The trade between the two nations has seen significant growth over the past two years, with a notable balance in exports and imports. Trade volume over the last ten months reached $30 million, equally distributed between Jordan and Tunisia. This growth signifies a potential for further expansion and collaboration.Haj Tawfiq underscored the importance of the upcoming joint higher committee meeting between Jordan and Tunisia. He proposed organizing joint exhibitions and business forums alongside these meetings to better explore and capitalize on available opportunities for mutual benefits.The discussions, which also involved Bahjat Hamdan, the Second Vice President of the Chamber, highlighted the potential in sectors like information technology, tourism, and the food and pharmaceutical industries.These sectors are seen as pivotal for expanding the goods exchange base, thereby strengthening the partnership between Jordan and Tunisia.The meeting at the Chamber's headquarters also explored ways to enhance tourism cooperation and facilitate tourist exchanges between the two countries. The promotion of each country's tourism through respective chambers and member companies was discussed as a strategy to deepen ties.Ambassador Zaribi expressed Tunisia's dedication to maintaining and enhancing economic and trade relations with Jordan. She announced a Tunisian economic delegation's visit to Jordan next April, focusing on showcasing Tunisia's mechanical, electrical, and automobile spare industries.Arrangements are underway for the joint Jordanian-Tunisian Higher Committee meeting in Amman, expected to address comprehensive economic cooperation files among other areas.The discussions also emphasized the importance of the Mediterranean Free Trade Area (Agadir) agreement, involving Jordan, Tunisia, Egypt, and Morocco. This agreement is seen as crucial for achieving economic integration and boosting trade and investment exchanges among the member states.The emphasis on specific sectors with added value, particularly tourism, aims to increase visitor numbers and strengthen economic ties between Jordan and Tunisia, showcasing a concerted effort to enhance bilateral relations and explore new opportunities for growth and collaboration.