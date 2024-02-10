Kunskapsskolan Leaders Discuss The Changing Educational Paradigm In The World Of Disruption At The Annual Global Network Conference

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India

Global leaders, policy makers, scientists and educators shared the same platform Aim to devise approaches to seamlessly integrate Social Emotional Learning (SEL) into educational frameworks

Kunskapsskolan , a global leader in personalized education, proudly hosted the Annual Global KED Network Conference, uniting thought leaders, policymakers, scientists, and educators. In today's world, with the integration of AI and digital technologies exposing young learners to diverse stimuli, it's crucial to provide tools for managing thoughts, feelings, and emotions. The Global KED Network Conference focuses on developing emotional resilience and empathy across all age groups, addressing the need for students to navigate and regulate their experiences in an ever-evolving educational landscape.



Esteemed experts Cecilia Aronsson, Network Director, Kunskapsskolan Education; Kaisa Vuorinen, CEO & Founder at Positive Learning Ltd.; and Dr. Nandini Chatterjee, Senior National Program Officer, MGIEP shared insights on the latest research in their respective areas of expertise. Interactive sessions were designed to further strengthen the uniqueness of each learner, discuss the inclusion of SEL in the classrooms and enhance the learning programme for sound educational outcomes and personal development.





The conference also served as a networking platform for the educators from Sweden, Saudi Arabia, Finland, England, Netherland, US, UK and India, and leaders who are passionate for using the social networking opportunities for collegial learning. They also discovered groundbreaking projects and initiatives within the KED Network.



"It was truly inspiring to witness speakers passionately advocating for the promotion of social-emotional well-being among students. In this rapidly evolving educational landscape, personalized learning emerges as the imperative need of the hour," said Mr. Peje Emilsson, Executive Chairman of Kunskapsskolan Education.

Mr.

Peje

Emilsson, Executive Chairman of Kunskapsskolan Education .





"The opportunities that KED network provides has the power to transform and give students skills they will leverage and contribute to a better world," said Dr. Nandini Chatterjee Singh.

Dr. Nandini Chatterjee Singh.





"Kunskapsskolan Schools lead the way in prioritizing socio-emotional learning, recognizing it as the cornerstone of holistic education and lifelong success. This helps students find their peace to excel in chaos emerging from unprecedented disruption," said Mr. Kunal, Director, Kunskapsskolan India.

Mr. Kunal, Director, Kunskapsskolan India.





Bringing together participants from diverse continents, cultures, and disciplines, the Global KED Network conference emerged as a dynamic nexus for cross-cultural exchange and collaboration. It provided a platform for sharing insights, best practices, and innovative approaches to seamlessly integrate Social Emotional Learning (SEL) into educational frameworks, reaffirming its core significance within the KED Programme.





The conference also marked the culmination of a year-long mid-level leadership program within the Indian organization.





About Kunskapsskolan

Kunskapsskolan Schools is a progressive chain of schools with a goal to create a generation of self-regulated, future-ready and independent learners. The Kunskapsskolan Education program is an innovative approach to education that was instituted in Sweden. The program is designed around the concept of personalizing the learning experience to meet the individual needs, abilities, and interests of each student. With global presence and more than 100 schools worldwide, Kunskapsskolan Schools focus on the all-round development of each child. In India, there are 4 Kunskapsskolan schools in 3 cities, Gurugram, Lucknow and Bengaluru.