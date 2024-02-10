Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case: SC To Hear On Monday Plea Filed By Ashish Mishra

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday the plea filed by Ashish Mishra, who is out on interim bail in connection with the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

As per the Causelist published on the website of the apex court, a Bench presided over by Justice Surya Kant will take up the matter for hearing on February 12.

In September 2023, the top court allowed the son of Union Home Minister for State, Ajay Kumar Mishra, to stay in the national Capital considering the fact that Ashish Mishra's mother is admitted in a hospital in Delhi and his daughter also requires medical treatment.

However, it asked Mishra to not participate in any public function in Delhi or interact with the media in relation to any issue that is sub judice.

The Supreme Court in January last year had imposed a slew of conditions while granting interim bail to Mishra.

It had ruled that Ashish Mishra would have to leave Uttar Pradesh (UP) within one week of his release; he cannot stay in UP or Delhi/NCR; he shall inform the court about his location; and any attempt by his family members or Mishra himself to influence witnesses would lead to cancellation of his bail.

The court added that Mishra would have to surrender his passport; he will not enter UP except to attend the trial proceedings; and, the prosecution, SIT, Informant or any family member of the victims of the crime will be at liberty to promptly inform the apex court of any incident of misuse of the concession of the interim bail.

In October, 2021, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri District's Tikunia in violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

According to the UP Police FIR, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated.

--IANS

pds/rad