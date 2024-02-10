Surajkund Mela Showcases East Africa's Culture, Products

(MENAFN- IANS) Faridabad, Feb 10 (IANS) East African countries have come together and participated in large numbers giving visitors a bouquet of shopping exotic crafts and witness foot-tapping cultural performances at the 37th Edition of the Surajkund International Crafts Mela here.

Countries like Botswana, Cabo Verde, Comoros, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Sao Tome Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Congo have created an environment that take visitors deep into African culture and ethos.

Tanzania being the partner nation of the crafts mela has brought unique handicrafts. One of the Tanzanian craftsperson Grace Mihigo talks elaborately about the crafts on display by saying that:“Visitors are loving the colours of our African nation and are buying cotton-made Tanzanian traditional dresses, leather bags, accessories and handmade paintings that depict our traditional art.”

He said that visitors are liking the handmade cotton shirts which will definitely be a style statement this summer.

“African nuts of various kinds too are being loved by shoppers as they get to taste a whole new variety of dry fruits,” said Mihigo.

Nassiba Pilisseure from Togo has brought very creative bead work and jewellery from her country. The jewellery is very typically African. The handmade cotton dresses, shirts and coats are being appreciated by all.

Madagascar has participated with an attractive range of jute products. Rasoanarisoa Egorine is offering a wide range of products at her stall.

Speaking elaborately about her products, she explained how jute can be applied to modern creation as well and at the same time applying the age-old traditional handmade art techniques.

She states that creating modern products along with traditional art has helped such handmade products and the art of jute making survive and thrive in these modern times.

Visitors can explore trendy bags, accessories and handmade jewellery at this very stall.

Silver jewellery is unique to many African countries and genuine African styles and art jewellery can be bought at various stalls of Mali and Zambia.

For the lovers of wood craft, Uganda has a lot in store for you. A pottery souvenir from Uganda is always a good idea. In Uganda there are different clays in different colours: red clay, yellow and white kaolinite and a green-bluish version. Pottery is used in Uganda for transport and storage for a wide range of goods. There is an endless list of wooden products made in Uganda. Not only for use in everyday life, like chairs and cutlery, but also as objects of art like masks or music instruments.

Apart from crafts and handicrafts, the African nations are enthralling the audience daily at the Chaupal with their traditional dances and performing arts.

The Surajkund Mela is a must visit for those who aim to soak in the traditional vibes from across the globe.

