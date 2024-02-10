Quasi Cloud Connect Simplifies Mobile Robots Control Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Quasi Robotics , based in the tech hub of Frederick, Maryland, is a leading robotics and artificial intelligence company providing mobile automation solutions for laboratory, healthcare, warehousing, and manufacturing businesses alike.

The robotic process automation offered by Quasi combines a trio of elements: the proprietary intelligence suite Qai, which powers the operations of two autonomous mobile robots – Model R2 and Model C2 – all managed through an integrated, user-friendly, all-encompassing, mobile robot platform, Cloud Connect.

How Cloud Connect Enables Easy Interaction Between Quasi Robots and Users

Quasi's Cloud Connect fills the gap between complex robotic processing and accessible user traceability. It prepares comprehensive fleet information via visual dashboards and models, allows seamless integration of Quasi robots with any existing facility management software, and provides a coding-free environment for total control and traceability for all existing Quasi solutions.

With Cloud Connect mobile robot fleet management, users gain access to:



Data Compilation and Analysis : Intuitive visualization of fleet's activities, presented in easily digestible graphs and charts to aid quick decision-making and strategy planning.

Task Assignment and Map Viewing : Effortless assigning of robot tasks, oversight of created environment maps, management of batteries and functioning, providing full operational transparency.

Fleet Traceability : Each robot action, assignment, and movement is recorded and made fully accessible in an organized and detailed manner to enhance accountability and performance analysis. Control and Management : Active management of robot deployments, locations and workflow plans, for comprehensive control of all mobile platform robots.

Qai Advanced Intelligence Behind the Mobile Robot Platform

All Quasi solutions are built on an innovative core of Qai intelligence algorithms. This proprietary algorithm suite powers all capabilities of Quasi's autonomous mobile robots, as well as the extensive data compiling and analysis upon which Cloud Connect's charts and dashboards are based.

