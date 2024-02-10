Biomednewsbreaks - Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) Closes On $15M Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ: IMMX) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering personalized therapies for oncology and immunology, has closed on its previously announced underwritten public offering. The offering consisted of 5,535,055 shares of IMMX common stock, with each share sold at $2.71 per share. Gross proceeds from the offering to ImmixBio are projected to be an estimated $15 million, before standard deductions and expenses. According to the announcement, ImmixBio plans to use funds from the offering for its NXC-201 clinical trials as well as working capital and general corporate purposes. Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

About Immix Biopharma Inc.

Immix Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell therapies in autoimmune disease. The company's lead cell therapy asset is CAR-T NXC-201 for autoimmune disease, relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis, and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, currently being evaluated in an ongoing phase 1b/2a NEXICART-1 (NCT04720313) clinical trial. For more information about the company, visit

