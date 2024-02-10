OIC, Tajikistan Discuss Support To Afghan People

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Top diplomats of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Tajikistan have conferred on the current situation in Afghanistan.

Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin received Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet in Dushanbe on Friday, OIC said in a brief statement.

They discussed efforts by the Islamic bloc and the Republic of Tajikistan to support the Afghan people, in light of the resolutions adopted by the Council of Foreign Ministers.

According to the statement, they also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, specially in areas of humanitarian, cultural and social affairs.

They two sides agreed to keep the momentum resulting from their fruitful cooperation while highlighting the commitment of Tajikistan to support OIC goals and its role in hosting the bloc's events.

