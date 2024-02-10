Ambassadors See New Areas Of Co-Operation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's ambassador in Budapest, Abdullah bin Falah al-Dosari, said Hungarian President Katalin Novak would discuss several topics during her

official visit to Doha, especially ways to develop multi-field relations and investment between the two countries and the situation in the region.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the ambassador said Qatar has great confidence that Hungary's presidency of the Council of the EU in the second half of 2024 would help reach the best results to stop the conflicts and wars across the world.

Further visits by delegations from both countries are expected in the coming period and multi-area joint committees are currently being worked on, he said, adding that both sides will hold the fourth session of the Joint Economic Committee in Doha during the second half of 2024, under the chairmanship of HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani and Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto.

Highlighting co-operation between the two countries, the ambassador spoke about the economic, cultural, political and energy sectors, especially in investment and exchange of experiences in various fields, highlighting that Hungary will receive in early 2026 the first Qatari LNG batch.

Hungary has been supporting Qatar on several occasions including before and during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, he added, noting that Hungary was at the forefront of the European countries that granted Qatari citizens in particular obstacle-free Schengen visas like a number of other European countries.

He added that bilateral relations are rapidly growing and have been elevated to a strategic partnership after His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's official visit to Hungary on Aug 20-21, 2023, coinciding the National Day of Hungary.

During the visit, the Amir signed some bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs), and several joint committees convened including the joint economic committee, and the political dialogue, he added.

The ambassador also highlighted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to Qatar in May 2023 to participate in the Third Qatar Economic Forum, as well as other joint visits by a number of ministers from both countries.

He concluded that several co-operation agreements and MoUs, currently under study, are hoped to be completed by the end of 2024 to be added to previous agreements and MoUs that included an agreement for bilateral co-operation in the areas of youth and sports, a co-operation MoU in agriculture, an MoU on environmental protection, and a co-operation MoU in diplomatic training.

Meanwhile, Hungary's ambassador to Qatar Ferenc Korom affirmed that President Novak's visit to Doha aims to conclude new agreements in new areas of co-operation. He pointed out that this visit is a continuation of the diplomatic visits that began during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals and aims to strengthen the healthy relationship based on mutual respect between the two countries.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Hungarian ambassador said:“The most prominent file that will be discussed is the matter of peace and family. Both our countries are seeking peace and stability and are in favour of immediate peace in the Ukrainian-Russian crisis as well as in the Gaza crisis. Hungary's long-standing relationship with Qatar is based on decades of friendship and mutual respect, as our countries share many common social and human values, and the same position in a number of issues of high importance in political and social affairs.”

He added:“Relations between our nations are strong and solid as ever, Hungary and Qatar have reached a never before seen level of diplomatic visits on both sides in the last 14 months. Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban has visited the State of Qatar twice recently, during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and Qatar Economic Forum in May 2023.”

The ambassador stressed that the Hungarian government together with its people were honoured and pleased to welcome His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on his historic visit to Hungary, which was a wonderful opportunity for the leaders of the two countries to raise the two nations' relationship to a strategic level.

Concerning the economic aspect, he pointed out that the bilateral trade exchange has reached historical levels in recent years in light of the recent political bilateral visits.

“The Hungarian Export Promotion Agency (HEPA) in close co-operation with Qatar Development Bank are actively matching up Hungarian agricultural and food producing companies with their potential Qatari counterparts in the form of business forums. I hope that Qatar will soon become a top export destination for Hungarian companies owing to this government effort,” he said.

Ambassador Korom explained:“The bilateral agreements currently under discussion are areas of investment, health and agriculture or defence, among many others. But the most important at the moment is to finalise the bilateral investment protection agreement between our nations making it a significant development and a move forward in the relationship.”

He pointed out that the Hungarian government is interested in Qatar becoming a strategic investor in the fields of air transport, real estate, the hotel industry, defence industries, and others.

MENAFN10022024000067011011ID1107835318