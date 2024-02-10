Riyadh Meeting Calls For Ending Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani participated in a consultative meeting to discuss the developments of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, held in Riyadh upon the invitation of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah al-Saud.

Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Dr Ayman al-Safadi, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, and Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh also participated in the meeting.

The ministers emphasised the necessity to end the war on the Gaza Strip and achieve an immediate and complete ceasefire, ensuring the protection of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.

They also called for lifting all restrictions hindering the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip, expressing their support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and urging all supporters to fulfil their humanitarian duties towards Palestinian refugees.

Furthermore, they emphasised the importance of taking irreversible steps to implement the two-state solution, recognising the State of Palestine along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant international resolutions.

They affirmed that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territory and reiterated their categorical rejection of all forced displacement operations.

