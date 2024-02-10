Battle Of The Tacticians: Marquez Lopez And Hussein Ammouta

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Marquez Lopez

Qatar are within one match of retaining the AFC Asian Cup title and if they do, head coach Marquez Lopez will deserve as much as credit as the players.

That Qatar have made it to the final is testament to Lopez's ability to get the best out of his players despite having taken over as head coach slightly more than a month before the continental showpiece kicked off.

The 62-year-old Spaniard took over from the renowned Carlos Queiroz, with sceptics believing that Qatar would struggle to defend the title they won in emphatic fashion for the first time in 2019.

Lopez, however, had other ideas and had no problem fitting in, having already had vast experience of Qatar football.

Lopez left Al Wakrah - having been in charge of the Qatar Stars League side since 2018 - to take charge of the national team and his calm approach has undoubtedly helped a side who could have easily caved in to the pressure of expectations, having to defend the AFC Asian Cup title on home soil.

The former midfielder, however, has shielded his squad throughout the tournament, insisting that Qatar would only look as far as their next match.

It is an approach that has worked tremendously well with Qatar easily cruising past the group stage with three wins.

Even when the challenges got tougher in the knockout stage, former Espanyol and Sint-Truiden manager Lopez coaxed the best out of his players and his approach has brought the best out of the likes of Akram Afif, Almoez Ali and Hassan Al Haydos.

While the three have been Qatar's leaders, the rest of the players have all played pivotal roles - thanks to Lopez's management skills.

His one-game-at-a-time approach has taken Qatar on the verge of glory with Lopez, speaking after the 3-2 semi-final win against the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying:“Now we have one final step left in order for us to defend our title.”

Qatar's fans can be sure their team will be up for it - Lopez will make sure of that.

Hussein Ammouta

Hussein Ammouta is one match away from leading Jordan to the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 title and if he does, it will be the crowning glory for an individual who has spent the better part of his career - as a player and a coach - in Asia.

Having taken charge only in June, 2023, the Moroccan has plotted a title charge that had seemed unlikely even a week before the continental showpiece kicked off, with Jordan having suffered a 6-1 defeat to Japan in a friendly match.

Ammouta, however, turned his team around for their AFC Asian Cup challenge with Jordan getting stronger with each passing match at Qatar 2023.

Mousa Al Tamari, following the stunning 2-0 win over Korea Republic in the semi-finals, paid tribute to Ammouta's ability to galvanise his players.

“I must credit our coach, who emphasised the importance of enjoying ourselves. He instilled a winning mentality in us.

“The tactical discipline instilled by our head coach was crucial. He instilled confidence in us to not respect our opponents too much, while denying them space to attack,” said Al Tamari.

But it was not just the South Korea match in which Jordan impressed in as they started their campaign with a resounding 4-0 win over Malaysia in Group E.

The Southeast Asian side had no answer to Ammouta's tactics, and the same applied to South Korea when the two sides met on Matchday Two.

Jordan were seconds away from winning the tie, with an own goal helping South Korea salvage a point.

Their concluding group fixture ended in a 1-0 defeat to Bahrain but that came after a spot in the Round of 16 had already been sealed.

The knockout stage is where Jordan really served notice that they were the real deal, with Ammouta pushing his players all the way as they edged Iraq 3-2 while a controlled performance resulted in a 1-0 defeat of Tajikistan in the quarter-finals.

Against Korea Republic, Jordan produced yet another side to their game - going on the attack from the first blow of the whistle to leave Son Heung-min and his teammates gasping.

Ammouta, again, showed his tactical acumen by admitting that the decision to go on the offensive was decided after carefully analysing Korea Republic.

“We agreed to start strongly, capitalising on the fact that Korea Republic had conceded eight goals in five matches. It was crucial to utilise our attacking abilities and seize the initiative to attack.

“We knew that our opponents would strike back, hence the focus remained on aggressive defensive tactics. However, it was our proactive approach and emphasis on attacking play that made us the more effective team. We displayed the mindset of champions, showing resilience and determination in every aspect of the game,” said the 54-year-old Moroccan.

Having steered Jordan into a first ever AFC Asian Cup final, expectations have soared of them going all the way but irrespective of what happens on Saturday, Ammouta's place in Asian football history is assured.