Katara International Arabian Horse Festival Showcases Heritage And Artistry

Doha, Qatar: The Katara International Arabian Horse Festival (KIAHF) is not just a celebration of Qatari equestrian tradition; it's also a platform for artists to showcase their talents through various mediums. Among the diverse array of artists participating in the exhibitions and competitions are Mohammad Johar, Monika Bulanda, and Katarzyna Okrzesik-Mikolajek.

Mohammad Johar and Monika Bulanda are both taking part in the saddle painting competition. Johar, a Qatari artist and reigning champion, expressed his joy in participating and noted the importance of promoting Arabic horses as a tradition deeply rooted in Qatari culture. He thanked Katara for providing artists with the opportunity to showcase their talents and expressed gratitude for the support and motivation.



For Bulanda, a first-time participant from Poland, she said that being part of the festival is a privilege. Using her unique mixed media technique, she creates artworks that blend drawing, collage, and acrylics. While she typically works in a 3D digital format, she finds the experience of doing her art in a public space to be both special and interactive. Bulanda expressed gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with local artists and praised Katara for supporting artists like her. She exhibited her artworks as part of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 celebrations last month.

Meanwhile, award-winning photographer Katarzyna Okrzesik-Mikolajek is exhibiting her collection of 30 black and white photographs of Arabian horses. These stunning images, captured during a photoshoot for a Sheikh last month, showcase the timeless beauty of Arabian horses against various landscapes and architectural backgrounds.

Okrzesik-Mikolajek explained the intricacies of photographing Arabian horses, stressing the need to highlight their unique qualities and integrate them harmoniously with their surroundings.“You have to really focus on the qualities of the horse, to see the beauty, like in a certain way of showing the head, the neck. Certain breeds have different qualities and try to focus on that, and also my main purpose is that sometimes to combine horses with their beauty on landscape or architecture which you can also see in my photos,” she told The Peninsula.

Her collection reflects her passion in showcasing the beauty and historical significance of horses, which have contributed greatly to the human history.“Horses being part of our history since ages, and if not for them we will not be here, it [also] goes about the artwork, the transportation, many different fields in our lives, we rely on horses, and it's important to show people about that way and also for me, the artwork themselves and its beauty.”