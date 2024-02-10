Food Festival Offers 'Most Entertaining Cultural Feast'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism's Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF) returns for its 13th edition. Held at the Family Zone at the Doha Expo 2023 this year at Al Bidda Park, QIFF 2024 spans over a colossal 61,600 meter squared concourse.

The event is geared up to offer the most entertaining cultural feast under one roof. This year's sponsors are Talabat and Ooredoo, while the Official Hospitality Partner is Katara Hospitality, and the Official Venue Partner is Doha Expo 2023.

Commenting on this year's festival, H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, said:“As we gather here today to inaugurate the 13th edition of the Qatar International Food Festival. This year, in acknowledgment of the Year of Culture, we embrace a cultural exchange between our brothers and sisters from Morocco, this festival promises to fortify ties and promote the rich heritage of both nations. We look forward to a successful and memorable festival that will continue to elevate Qatar as a global destination for strong legacy and culture. The festival has successfully become one of the most beloved and awaited events in the annual winter calendar organised by Qatar Tourism. I would like to invite all nationals and residents to come enjoy and create unforgettable memories with their families.”



English football legend and philanthropist David Beckham attended one of the cooking workshops organised in partnership with the Dreama Orphan Care Centre. This year's edition will witness the presence of former famous football stars Ronaldinho, Claude Makelele and Pastore.

Commenting on the occasion, Francisco Miguel De Sousa, Managing Director of Talabat in Qatar, said:“We are thrilled to be sponsoring one of Qatar's biggest food extravaganzas for yet another year running, as a reflection of our dedication to elevating the rich culinary culture in the country. Talabat's presence in QIFF also reinforces our commitment towards creating memorable moments, fostering connections, and supporting the flourishing food community in Qatar. This is in line with our continuous efforts in shaping the future of dining experiences as a key player in the food and technology industry, and we welcome all visitors to join us in QIFF and enjoy the diverse range of delights this year.”

Nasser Matar AlKawari, Chief Executive Officer of Katara Hospitality, said:“Katara Hospitality is honoured to partner with Qatar Tourism for the Qatar International Food Festival 2024 Edition, reaffirming our dedication to honouring Qatar's vibrant culinary heritage and ever-evolving hospitality scene. Utilising our extensive portfolio of hotels in Qatar, we have enriched the culinary journey by presenting a diverse array of dining options. We are genuinely excited to contribute to this prestigious event, we are committed to orchestrating unforgettable moments and solidifying Qatar's status as a premier destination for both food aficionados and travellers.”

The Official Market Partner of Qatar International Food Festival 2024 is the Torba Market, who have 10 kiosks celebrating the best of local artisan foods. Returning larger than its predecessors, QIFF boasts over 100 food stalls and kiosks from over 15 international brands, over 120 entertainment shows, 9 zones, and daily fireworks displays. This year, QIFF will host over 13 international celebrity chefs, and over 10 local and Qatar-based international chefs, who will be demonstrating their utmost talents through live cooking shows.