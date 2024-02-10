Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: 7 Die As Two Trucks Collide With Bus In Nellore District

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Andhra Pradesh road accident involving two trucks and a private bus at Musunuru in Nellore district early on Saturday, February 10, claimed seven lives road accident that took place at Musunuru Toll Plaza claimed seven lives as four of the victims succumbed to their injuries at the site and died on the spot read: Yamuna Expressway mishap: 5 dead in road accident near NoidaPolice informed that the accident occurred at around 2 am today when a truck transporting cattle to Srikalahasti was struck from behind by another truck carrying iron read:

Road accidents claimed 19 lives in India every hour in 2022, govt report says 1.68 lakh killed last yearKavali sub-divisional police officer Venkata Ramana said, \"The driver of the iron-laden truck lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the private bus coming in the opposite direction,\" reported PTI added, \"Four people were killed and 15 others were injured after a lorry collided with a bus on Musunuru Toll Plaza, in Nellore District,\" reported ANI read: Govt to roll out 'free and cashless medical' facility for road accident victims in 3-4 monthsVenkata Ramana informed that among the injured who were taken to Nellore government hospital, three more people succumbed to their injuries . The police stationed in the Nellore District area registered A case under IPC Section 304.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer while rendering his condolences expressed profound grief and anguish over the muti-vehicle mishap. A press release from Raj Bhavan stated,“The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members,” reported PTI read: 'I can sense a fever, feeling cold': Mamata Banerjee after sustaining minor head injury due to accidentTelugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary, Nara Lokesh expressed concern over the incident and emphasised the urgency of improving medical facilities to ensure better care for those injured. He issued a statement that read,“As the community mourns the loss, there are growing calls for the government to provide robust support to the families of the deceased.”Also read: Bihar train accident update: 6 dead, 100 injured in derailment of Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express. Top 10 UpdatesNara Lokesh said, \"The tragic event serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of comprehensive measures to enhance road safety and emergency medical services,\" reported ANI .(With agency inputs)

