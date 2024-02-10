Valentine's Week: Here's A List Of 10 Movies For Singles From Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Bridget Jones's Diary To Queen

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "It's Valentine's Week, and it may be tough to be single around this time. Let us make things easier for you. Here is a list of movies, not limited to Bollywood, that resonate with singles by exploring themes of self-discovery and independence. These also address the humorous reality of modern relationships without idealising romantic love Ka Punchnama (Hindi)The film explores the romantic battles of three young men as they find themselves in relationships with strong-willed women. Through humour and drama, it depicts the complications and the hard truths of modern-day love and relationships Jones's Diary (English)It follows the hilarious and heartfelt diary entries of Bridget Jones, a single woman determined to improve herself while she looks for love in a year in which she keeps a personal diary (Hindi)After her fiancé calls off their wedding, a young woman decides to go on her planned honeymoon alone, embarking on a journey of self-discovery and independence (Bengali)A woman on a journey encounters her former husband and his new wife, leading to a reflection on their past relationship and eventual realisation and closure Na Milegi Dobara (Hindi)Three friends decide to turn their fantasy vacation into reality after one of them gets engaged. It's a story about love, life and friendship.500 Days of Summer (English)This is not a love story, but a story about love. A man falls for a woman who doesn't believe in relationships and their time together spans the 500 days of their non-relationship Chahta Hai (Hindi)Three inseparable childhood friends are just out of college. Nothing comes between them - until they each fall in love, and their wildly different approaches to relationships create tension Days (Malayalam)Three cousins move to Bangalore for various reasons and the film delves into their lives, their dreams, and their desires, showing that even as life takes different turns, family and friendships remain constant Mocktail (Kannada)A man's search for true love is the theme of this film, which takes him through various stages of his life and a series of relationships, each teaching him valuable lessons about love and life Pune Mumbai (Marathi)Two people from different cities meet when a mix-up with travel plans occurs, leading to a day spent together in Pune and the discovery of a special bond.

