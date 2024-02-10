Viral Video: One-Handed Six By WWE Superstar Great Khali Takes Social Media By Storm (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A video capturing WWE superstar Great Khali's extraordinary one-handed six has become a sensation on social media. In a surprising blend of cricket and wrestling, this viral moment adds to the growing list of crossovers between the two sports. From John Cena's social media presence to Dakota Kai wielding a cricket bat in a match against Tegan Nox, the convergence of WWE and cricket continues to captivate fans worldwide. Watch the inspiring moment of Khali smashing a one hard six, that has set social media abuzz.
