'Salaar' Hindi To Release On THIS Digital Platform And Not Netflix

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan.

Prabhas 'Salaar' Hindi will not release on Netflix, available on THIS digit platform



'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' which hit theaters in December 2023, left spectators completely thrilled and was a blockbuster hit.



The film was a runaway success at the box office, and the English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions were eventually released on OTT.

However, the Hindi version was nowhere to be found which disappointed the fans.



Finally, the makers have revealed that 'Salaar' (Hindi) would soon be accessible for streaming, albeit on a different site.

The makers of the film revealed that the film's Hindi version is to start streaming from February 16, 2024, on Disney+Hotstar.



