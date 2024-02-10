Karnataka: Doctor's Pre-Wedding Shoot In Chitradurga Govt Hospital's OT Stuns Internet (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A doctor conducting a pre-wedding photoshoot inside an operation theatre at a hospital in Chitradurga has stirred up controversy and concern among the public. Dr Abhishek, a contract-based doctor at the district hospital in Bharamasagar, took the initiative to organize the pre-wedding shoot, which involved portraying a patient undergoing surgery while the future spouse assisted nearby. The video footage captured scenes of medical procedures being simulated, with the patient eventually sitting up post-operation."

The video of the pre-wedding shoot quickly went viral on social media platforms, drawing both attention and criticism. Many expressed worry over the misuse of hospital facilities and questioned the ethics of such behaviour, particularly from medical professionals.

District Health Officer Dr. Renu Prasad addressed the situation, revealing that Dr. Abhishek had been employed by the National Health Mission (NHM) on a contractual basis just a month prior. Dr Prasad clarified that the shoot took place in an inactive operation theatre at the Bharamasagar Health Centre, where no surgeries had been conducted since September of the previous year.

"I will issue a notice to the hospital administrator to take immediate action," stated Dr Prasad, acknowledging the need for intervention in light of the public concern generated by the incident.