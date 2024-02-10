Ravindra Jadeja Strongly Denies Father's Allegations, Labels Interview As 'Scripted'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Expressing his dismay, Ravindra Jadeja strongly refuted the allegations made by his father, Anirudhsinh Jadeja, in a recent interview with a Gujarati daily. Describing the interview as "scripted" and "nonsense," the Indian all-rounder deemed it an orchestrated attempt to tarnish his wife, Rivaba's, image. Posting a graphic message in Gujarati on his X account (formerly Twitter), Jadeja urged to ignore the content of the scripted interview.

Dismissing the claims, Ravindra emphasised that the interview presented a one-sided story containing meaningless and untrue statements. He vehemently denied the allegations, particularly those aimed at tarnishing his wife's image. While acknowledging that he has much to say in response, Jadeja opted to refrain from addressing the matter publicly.

In a separate interview with Divya Bhaskar, Anirudhsinh Jadeja portrayed a modest lifestyle, stating that despite living in Jamnagar where Ravindra owns a farmhouse, he resides in a 2BHK apartment. Anirudhsinh, who sustains himself on his wife's ₹20,000 pension, accused his son of not maintaining amicable relations and expressed emotional distress over the strained family ties.