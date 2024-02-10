'Lal Salaam' Box Office: Rajinikanth's Film Earns Rs 4.30 Crore

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Lal Salaam' opened in cinemas on February 9. Aishwarya Rajinikanth directs the sports drama, which stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in prominent roles and superstar Rajinikanth in a cameo. The picture received a rather low reaction at the domestic box office. It grossed around Rs 4.30 crore.

'Lal Salaam' opened in cinemas on February 9. Aishwarya Rajinikanth directs the sports drama, which stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in prominent roles and Rajinikanth in a cameo.

'Lal Salaam' competed against the Bollywood film 'Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya' and Ravi Teja's Telugu film 'Eagle'.

Despite the hoopla around Rajinikanth's film, 'Lal Salaam' earned barely Rs 4.30 crore on its opening day. It is believed that the picture will do well over the weekend.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth made her directing debut in 'Lal Salaam'. The film earned an overall Tamil occupancy rate of 30.35 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Telugu occupancy rate was 18.73 per cent. Aishwarya returns to filmmaking with 'Lal Salaam' after nearly eight years away.

And deciding on a powerful title for her comeback, as well as establishing a much-needed social media presence, required courage.

"Lal Salaam" is a social commentary on religious politics that reflects reality, according to our evaluation.

Vikranth shows skill as Shamsuddin. Thambi Ramaiah, Senthil, and Vivek Prasanna add drama as supporting actors. However, Jeevitha overacts.