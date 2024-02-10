Pakistan Election 2024: Will Form Governments Both At Centre And In Provinces, Says Imran Khan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In spite of attempts to weaken their will, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf said it was leading in votes conducted on Thursday and that it will establish governments in the provinces and the national capital. The party also congratulated voters for their "massive turnout" in support of the candidate.

Preliminary results indicate that PTI is clearly leading in a large number of seats across the nation, according to a statement released late on Thursday night by PTI Parliamentary Leader in the Senate, Barrister Ali Zafar, and Chief Organizer Omar Ayub Khan.

“You have laid the foundation of real freedom by casting your votes yesterday and I congratulate you on the victory in the general elections 2024. I completely trusted you that you all will come out to cast votes and you have honoured my trust. Your massive turnout has surprised everyone,” Imran Khan said.

“The 'London plan' has failed because of your vote. No Pakistani will accept that and international media is also writing about that folly. Our independent sources told us that we were victorious on 150 National Assembly seats before the start of the rigging process. Currently, as per the data from Form-45, we are triumphant on over 170 National Assembly seats," he added.

Meanwhile, the former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, gave an address to party workers from the PML-N headquarters in Model Town, Lahore, declaring victory in spite of the fact that the count was still ongoing and neither party had become the majority.

Independents supported by the PTI have won 91 seats, followed by the PML-N with 69, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) with 52, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) with 15, the Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) with 3, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) with 2, the non-PTI supported independents with 8 seats, and other contenders with 5 seats.

