Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha: Shahid Kapoor starrer earns Rs. 6.5 Cr

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' Box Office Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer earns THIS much on Day 1 of it's release

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer movie started off slowly on day 1 off it's release. The movie released on Valentine's week and earned Rs. 6.5 Crore

As per Sacnilk, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' recorded a 14.92 percent occupancy in Hindi markets on Friday, indicating audience interest and initial performance

Morning shows reported 8.8 percent occupancy, followed by afternoon shows at 11.79 percent. The evening and night shows saw 13.62 percent and 25.46 percent occupancy, respectively

The storyline of the film revolves around an unconventional romantic relationship between a robot scientist and a humanoid robot

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has a runtime of 143 minutes or 2 hours and 23 minutes

It has been granted U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)

The CBFC also changed the word 'Daru' to 'Drink' in the second half of the film