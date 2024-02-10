               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Earns Rs. 6.5 Cr


2/10/2024 4:01:14 AM

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha: Shahid Kapoor starrer earns Rs. 6.5 Cr

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer movie started off slowly on day 1 off it's release. The movie released on Valentine's week and earned Rs. 6.5 Crore

Occupancy

As per Sacnilk, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' recorded a 14.92 percent occupancy in Hindi markets on Friday, indicating audience interest and initial performance

Occupancy for Hindi shows

Morning shows reported 8.8 percent occupancy, followed by afternoon shows at 11.79 percent. The evening and night shows saw 13.62 percent and 25.46 percent occupancy, respectively

Storyline

The storyline of the film revolves around an unconventional romantic relationship between a robot scientist and a humanoid robot

Run-time

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has a runtime of 143 minutes or 2 hours and 23 minutes

U/A certification

It has been granted U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)

CBFC Cuts

The CBFC also changed the word 'Daru' to 'Drink' in the second half of the film

