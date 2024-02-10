'We Miss You Virat Kohli': Concerns Raised As Iconic Batter Opts Out Of Remainder Of India Vs England Tests

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The BCCI confirmed on Saturday that star batsman Virat Kohli has withdrawn from the remaining Test series against England due to personal reasons, ending speculation about his availability for the crucial matches.

Kohli's absence for the remaining three matches was reported earlier after he had missed the first two Tests.

"Virat Kohli will remain unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons. The Board fully respects and supports Mr. Kohli's decision," the BCCI said in a release.

Also read:

India vs England: Virat Kohli opts out of remainder of series, pacer Akash Deep gets maiden call-up

Kohli is currently abroad for pressing personal family matter and fans of the iconic batter have raised concerns following the announcement.

The series stands level at 1-1, with India making a comeback by securing a victory in the second Test in Vizag, following the visitors' success in the series opener in Hyderabad. The upcoming third match is slated to commence on February 15 in Rajkot.

It was widely understood that Kohli would be unavailable due to significant personal reasons, yet the BCCI leadership aimed to make a final assessment to determine if his services could be enlisted for the final Test in Dharamsala, scheduled from March 7-11.

"The selection committee always knew that Virat won't be available for the series and accordingly the contingency plan was kept ready. Everyone in BCCI wants Virat to fulfil his family commitments and then come back with a free mind as and when he deems fit," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Kohli's absence from the high-profile contest has sparked worry among cricket enthusiasts, especially considering his pivotal role in the team.

As one of India's most iconic batters and team leaders, Kohli's decision to opt out has left fans speculating about the nature of his personal circumstances and how it might impact the team's performance.

"We won't see Virat Kohli in this Test series. He has told BCCI. I hope there is not something wrong," wrote one fan on X, formerly Twitter.

Another added, "For a man family is more important than anything he has said it already.

Comeback stronger GOAT."

"For fans it is essential to remember that players are human beings with personal lives and challenges," said a third user.

Meanwhile, a fourth user simply stated, "We will miss you Virat Kohli."

Here's a look at some of the fans' reactions following the announcement: