Valentine's Day 2024: 6 Places To Visit In Kolkata With Your Beloved

Explore Kolkata's romantic charm this Valentine's Day with these 7 enchanting spots, perfect for creating unforgettable memories with your partner
Take a romantic stroll around the exquisite gardens of Victoria Memorial. The stunning architecture and serene surroundings make it a perfect spot for couples
Enjoy a beautiful sunset by the Hooghly River at Prinsep Ghat. You can take a boat ride or simply sit by the riverbank and admire the scenic views
Eco Park is one of the largest urban parks in Kolkata and offers various attractions like boat rides, walking trails, and lush greenery. It's an ideal place for a romantic picnic
For a classic Kolkata experience, head to Flurys on Park Street. Indulge in their delicious pastries, cakes, and chocolates while sipping on a cup of fine tea or coffee
Park Street is renowned for its vibrant nightlife, plethora of restaurants and cafes. You can treat your partner to a romantic dinner at one of the many fine dining establishments
Take a romantic stroll through the Botanical Gardens, which boasts a stunning collection of flora from around the world
