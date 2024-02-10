               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Valentine's Day 2024: 6 Places To Visit In Kolkata With Your Beloved


2/10/2024 4:00:48 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore Kolkata's romantic charm this Valentine's Day with these 7 enchanting spots, perfect for creating unforgettable memories with your partner



Explore Kolkata's romantic charm this Valentine's Day with these 7 enchanting spots, perfect for creating unforgettable memories with your partner



Take a romantic stroll around the exquisite gardens of Victoria Memorial. The stunning architecture and serene surroundings make it a perfect spot for couples



Enjoy a beautiful sunset by the Hooghly River at Prinsep Ghat. You can take a boat ride or simply sit by the riverbank and admire the scenic views



Eco Park is one of the largest urban parks in Kolkata and offers various attractions like boat rides, walking trails, and lush greenery. It's an ideal place for a romantic picnic



For a classic Kolkata experience, head to Flurys on Park Street. Indulge in their delicious pastries, cakes, and chocolates while sipping on a cup of fine tea or coffee



Park Street is renowned for its vibrant nightlife, plethora of restaurants and cafes. You can treat your partner to a romantic dinner at one of the many fine dining establishments



Take a romantic stroll through the Botanical Gardens, which boasts a stunning collection of flora from around the world

