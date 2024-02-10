Holi to Cherry Blossom: 6 Spring festivals celebrated around the World

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Experience the vibrant tapestry of global culture through spring festivals! From the colorful chaos of India's Holi to Japan's serene Cherry Blossom Festival, these celebrations herald the arrival of spring with joy, renewal, and a sense of community

Holi is one of the most famous spring festivals celebrated in India, Nepal. Also known as the Festival of Colors, it signifies victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring

In Japan, Hanami, or the Cherry Blossom Festival, is celebrated as the arrival of spring when cherry trees bloom across the country

Nowruz, which means New Day, is the Persian New Year celebrated by various communities in Iran, Central Asia, and other regions. It marks the beginning of spring

Songkran is the traditional Thai New Year, celebrated in mid-April. It is known for its water festival, where people splash water on each other as a symbol of cleansing and renewal

While Carnival occurs in the weeks leading up to Lent, it often coincides with the arrival of spring in the Southern Hemisphere. Celebrated with colorful parades

The Netherlands is renowned for its tulip fields, and the Tulip Festival held in various locations across the country celebrates the arrival of spring and the blooming of tulips