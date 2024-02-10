SEXY Photos: Ameesha Patel Flaunts Her Cleavage In Black Bikini Top From Dolce & Gabbana- See Viral Pics

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel returned to Bollywood after a long time with Gadar 2 last year. She reprised her role as Sakina, Sunny Deol's wife on-screen.

Ameesha Patel is one of the most well-known celebrities, and her fashion style always draws attention.

Ameesha frequently posts bold photos on her social media accounts, quickly becoming viral. Today, photographs of her in a black bikini went viral.

Ameesha is seen in the images wearing a black bikini and showing off her cleavage. She is wearing shimmer-based make-up and is quite attractive.

Ameesha wore a silver lehenga choli at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's reception party. The daring choli had a low neckline, and the actress finished the outfit with huge danglers.

Despite her absence from the big screen, Ameesha Patel's social media presence has earned her a large following over the years, who anxiously await videos and photographs on her feed.

Ameesha returned to Bollywood after a lengthy hiatus with Gadar 2 last year. She reprised her role as Sakina from the previous film and was teamed with Sunny Deol again.

Ameesha Patel's career has been challenging, with only four hits in 23 years. Despite her success in Gadar with Sunny Deol, a film starring Sunny's brother, Bobby Deol, hurt her career.

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel rose to prominence with the 2000 film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, a tremendous smash that catapulted them to immediate stardom.

Ameesha's celebrity and popularity helped her get the part of Sakina in Gadar, which went on to become a huge success. She then acted in two films, Kranti and Humraaz, with Bobby Deol.