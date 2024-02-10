Music Streaming Subscription Service Market Size To Worth USD 103.07 Billion By 2030 | With A 15% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Music Streaming Subscription Service Market

Global Music Streaming Subscription Service Market include -Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, Deezer, Tidal

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The” Music Streaming Subscription Service Market" Size, Scope, and Forecast 2024-2030 report has been added to the market research collection of Research Reports. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the growth of the industry by segmenting it by type and geography. It provides an overview of the current market size and its forecast in terms of revenue and volume. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Music Streaming Subscription Service Market with respect to various aspects such as growth Factors, challenges, Restraints, Developments, and Opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Music Streaming Subscription Service Market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market. Also this report analysis Porters five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth

The global Music Streaming Subscription Service market size was valued at USD 38.75 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 103.07 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15% from 2024 to 2030

Top Key Players in Music Streaming Subscription Service Market:

Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, Deezer, Tidal, SoundCloud, Google Play Music, iHeartRadio, Tencent Music, Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Live Nation Entertainment, Ticketmaster, BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.), ASCAP, Merlin Network, Shazam

Recent Developments:

January 16, 2024: Apple today announced a series of groundbreaking entertainment experiences that will be available on Apple Vision Pro beginning Friday, February 2. With more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye, combined with an advanced Spatial Audio system, Vision Pro enables users to watch new shows and films from top streaming services including Apple Originals from Apple TV+, transport themselves to stunning landscapes with Environments, and enjoy all-new spatial experiences that were never possible before, like Encounter Dinosaurs.

February 7, 2024: Amazon Web Services (AWS) India Private Limited* today announced the AWS Space Accelerator: India, a technical, business, and mentorship opportunity designed to foster startups focused on space technology, and accelerate their development, with support from, T-Hub, and Minfy. This is AWS's first accelerator program in India focused on startups in the space sector, and follows the MoU it signed with ISRO and IN-SPACe in September last year, which envisions to nurture startups in space-tech, and support innovation in the sector.

Segmentation of Music Streaming Subscription Service Market:

Segments Covered in the Music Streaming Subscription Service Market Report

Music Streaming Subscription Service Market by Service Type Value (USD Billion)

On-demand Streaming

Radio Streaming

Podcast Streaming

Music Streaming Subscription Service Market by Device Value (USD Billion)

Mobile Devices

Computers

Smart Speakers

Other Devices

Music Streaming Subscription Service Market by Region Value (USD Billion)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Music Streaming Subscription Service Market, By Geography

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest market in the Music Streaming Subscription Service market. It accounted for 36% of the worldwide market value. North America, which has a sizable market for subscription services, has been a major participant in the global music streaming market. Consumer behavior in the area has significantly changed, with people favoring online streaming platforms over more conventional ways to obtain music. Prominent entities within the market, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, have solidified their positions and fostered the expansion of the sector. The growth of exclusive content and collaborations between streaming services and artists is one prominent trend in North America. Through the provision of distinctive and customized content experiences, these partnerships hope to draw in and keep subscribers. In order to set services apart from one another and reach a wider audience, the competitive landscape has prompted innovations in features, pricing structures, and content libraries.

Study Objectives of this report are:

To study and analyse the global s market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application forecast to 2030.

To understand the structure of Music Streaming Subscription Service market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Music Streaming Subscription Service manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyse the Music Streaming Subscription Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Music Streaming Subscription Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

