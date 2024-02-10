GNSS Chip Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 6.4 % From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GNSS Chip Market

The Exactitude Consultancy GNSS Chip Market Global Market Report – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2030

This research report provides a detailed analysis of all key factors influencing the market on a global and regional scale, including drivers, restraints, threats, challenges, opportunities, and industry-specific trends. Additionally, the report cites global certainties and assurances along with downstream and upstream analysis of key players. The forecast market information, SWOT and PESTEL analysis, market scenario, and Sales forecasts are conducted by Porter 5 force and possibility study are the energetic aspects evaluated in this report. The research report presents a 2022 base year and forecasts between 2024 and 2030.

The global GNSS chip market size is projected to grow from USD 5.53 billion in 2023 to USD 8.54 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Top Key Companies of the GNSS Chip Market:

The report also provides analysis of the key companies of the industry and their detailed company profiles including Broadcom Limited, ComNav Technology Ltd., Comtech Telecommunications Corp.,Furuno Electric Co., Ltd., Harxon Corporation, Hemisphere GNSS Inc., Intel Corporation. and others.

Recent Developments:

November 30, 2023- Tech conglomerate Broadcom (AVGO.O), opens new tab added artificial intelligence features to a new version of one of its flagship networking chips, the company said on Thursday, aiming to help move information around data centres more efficiently.

September 7, 2023 – Foxconn Technology Group is teaming up with STMicroelectronics NV for a bid to build a semiconductor factory in India, seeking state backing to broaden its footprint in the South Asian country.

GNSS Chip Market Segmentation:

GNSS Chip Market by Device

Smartphones

Tablets

Personal Navigation Devices

In-Vehicle Systems

GNSS Chip Market by Application

Location-Based Services

Navigation

Telematics

Surveying, Mapping

Timing & Synchronization

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region now dominates the GNSS chip industry and is projected to continue its dominance for the foreseeable future. These sectors are large users of GNSS chips, and Asia Pacific is a key production base for both. China, India, and Japan are all seeing considerable expansion in these industries, resulting in increased demand for GNSS chips. Many governments in the region are significantly investing in GNSS technology, opening up new potential for chip makers. For example, the Chinese government is creating its own BeiDou satellite navigation system, which is projected to drive up demand for BeiDou-compatible GNSS chips. As disposable incomes rise in the region, more people are able to afford devices that use GNSS chips, such as smartphones, wearables, and connected cars.

Chapter Outline of GNSS Chip Market:

- GNSS Chip Market Report Overview: It includes major players of the market covered in the research study, research scope, market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

- Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the market are discussed.

- GNSS Chip Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

- GNSS Chip Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

- GNSS Chip Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the market by application.

- GNSS Chip Market Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

- GNSS Chip Market Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

- Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

- GNSS Chip Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the market as well as for key regional markets.

- GNSS Chip Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the market as well as for key regional markets.

- Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and the value chain of the market.

- Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at the important findings of the research study.

Strategic points covered in the GNSS Chip Market catalog:

- Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope of the market (2024-2030).

- Exclusive summary– Basic data on the market.

- The changing impact on market dynamics – global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges, and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

- Introduction of the market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five forces, the supply/value chain, market entropy, patent/trademark analysis.

- Show 2024-2030 by type, end-user, and region/country.

- Assess the leading manufacturers of the GNSS Chip Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix, and company profile.

- Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2024-2030).

