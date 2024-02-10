Biden Upset Over Panel Calling Him 'Elderly Man With Poor Memory'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Joe Biden, the 81-year-old President of the United States, recently defended himself against being labeled as a“senile old man” in an official report, asserting that his memory is not weak.

Robert Hur, a special counsel at the Department of Justice who was responsible for preparing a 345-page report on the documents in Biden's home, described Biden as having“limited memory” and a“weak memory.”

According to the report by Robert Hur, the President of the United States was not accused of mishandling classified documents related to America's wars and foreign policy, but according to The New York Times, this report from the Department of Justice has put Mr. Biden in a delicate position.

Following the release of the 345-page Department of Justice report, which labels him as a“senile old man” with a“weak memory,” Joe Biden defended himself in a press conference, stating that his memory is not weak.

During his three years as president, Biden has frequently had verbal slips, and numerous documents of his forgetfulness have been published. However, in the latest incident, as he defended himself against these accusations, he mistakenly referred to Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the President of Egypt, as the“President of Mexico.”

Foreign media extensively covered this issue, with The New York Times reporting that Biden's verbal slips and forgetfulness have put him in a delicate position, especially as he prepares for the 2024 elections.

